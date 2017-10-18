Gold Coast 2018 have revealed the list of around 3,800 people who will carry the Queen's Baton during its 100-day journey across the country in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games in April.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed those who had been selected were a "great reflection" of Australia.

They were selected following a a community nomination programme, before a judging panel in each state and territory decided who should be chosen to carry the Baton.

World 110 metres champion Sally Pearson, a Gold Coast 2018 ambassador, is among those selected.

Pearson said she was "incredibly honoured" to be chosen.

The uniform the batonbearers will get to wear was also unveiled by Gold Coast 2018 today.

"The Batonbearers recognise the achievements and aspirations of Australians from all walks of life, from ambitious 10-year-olds to humble volunteers and well-known Australians from a variety of fields.

"Collectively, our Batonbearers will take more than a million steps through every state and territory, sharing the excitement of Gold Coast 2018 with regional and remote communities.”

Meet Harrison Tippet! A young man who volunteers so much of his time to his community. We're proud he's a #QBR2018 Batonbearer. pic.twitter.com/ngpP1IhNff — Gold Coast 2018 (@GC2018) October 18, 2017

Former Australian swimmer Brooke Hanson, who won an Olympic gold medal in the 4x100m medley relay at the 2004 Games in Athens and also claimed individual silver in the 100m breaststroke in the Greek capital, was among those present for the launch today.

Hanson was joined by 17-year-old Harrison Tippett, a recipient of the Macpherson Community Young Achievers Award, and 77-year-old volunteer Marie Bennetts at the event.

The Baton, which has been travelling around the Commonwealth since the start of the relay in London in March, is due to arrive in Brisbane to start the final leg of its journey on Christmas Eve.

It will then resume on January 25 next year.

"I warmly congratulate all Batonbearers on their selection to participate in the Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton Relay," Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin.

"They will do far more than just carry Her Majesty’s message, they will champion the spirit of community and share the spirit of the Games with the world.

"I hope it is a truly memorable occasion for them and all the people who support the Relay as it travels through Australia.

"As we celebrate their achievements, the Batonbearers will evoke local and national pride, reminding us that we are part of a larger Commonwealth family.”

