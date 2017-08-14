Olympic champion Ruth Beitia of Spain has received the international fair play award for her sportsmanship during the high jump competition at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships here.

The Spaniard, who won the gold medal at last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, was given the prize after she consoled Italian athlete Alessia Trost when she failed to qualify for the final.

The 23-year-old was visibly emotional after she was unable to progress.

Trost had endured a torrid build-up to the event after both her mother and coach passed away before the Championships.

Beitia, who finished in 12th place, received her award from the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP) and the IAAF prior to the start of the last evening of competition here.





"I would like to thank the IAAF and its President Sebastian Coe, as well as all the members who have chosen me for the Fair Play award," the 38-year-old Spaniard, also a three-time European champion, said.

"I feel very proud, very happy.

"I have devoted 32 years to this sport and it has shown me that it creates values.

"On the track you just have to be the same person that you truly are.

"What I did here, I would do it over and over again.

"Anytime I can assist any of my team-mates I am there for them."

The CIFP, in conjunction with the IAAF, has honoured track and field athletes at each edition of the IAAF World Championships since the 2003 event in Paris.

Previous winners of the fair play award include Britain's triple jump world record holder Jonathan Edwards, two-time long jump world champion Mike Powell of the United States and 2004 Olympic hammer throw gold medallist Koji Murofushi of Japan, who is the now the sports director at Tokyo 2020.