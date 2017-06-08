A possible Innsbruck and Tirol bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games has been backed by the Austrian Government.

“The Council of Ministers supported a possible application for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Tyrol and Innsbruck and examined how and to what extent the Confederation could make an appropriate contribution to financing in the context of a federal arrest or other financing options,” read a statement on the Austrian Olympic Committee’s (ÖOC) website.

The city has previously staged the Olympic Games on two occasions, in 1964 and 1976.

It stepped in to host the latter after original host city Denver withdrew.

Their potential bid for the 2026 Olympic Games follows the city successfully staging the inaugural Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2012.

In March, a potential Innsbruck bid for the 2026 Games was described as a "real" prospect after Karl Stoss was re-elected for a third term as President of the ÖOC.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recognised the signs of the times and launched the Olympic Agenda 2020, a reform package focusing on the cost reduction and reorganisation of hosting contracts," said Stoss.

"A Innsbruck and Tirol offer, which is now supported by the Austrian Federal Government, is a great opportunity for our country."

Karl Stoss, the President of the Austrian Olympic Committee, says the bid "is a great opportunity" for Austria ©ÖOC

A feasibility study, to assess the prospects of an Austrian bid, was set to be completed last month and the results appear to have been positive.

"The results of the feasibility study are crucial as a basis for a self-assured offer towards compatible games with real added value for the population," added Christine Oppitz-Plörer, the Mayor of Innsbruck.

"This will provide sound and transparent information and discussion basis for a country-wide public inquiry. "

Calgary in Canada and Sion in Switzerland are other places considering a 2026 bid.

Almaty in Kazakhstan and Sapporo in Japan are other possible options.

The IOC are due to discuss possible changes to the bidding processes affecting the 2026 race at an Executive Board meeting in Lausanne on Friday (June 9).

