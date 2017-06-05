World Sailing has named eight people who will make-up the governing body's newly formed Sustainability Commission.

The group will be chaired by Britain's Mike Golding with today's announcement coinciding with World Environment Day.

In November, World Sailing outlined its sustainability strategy at their 2016 Annual Conference in Barcelona, which included the Commission's formation.

Goals include looking after seas and oceans and researching the impact of sailing on the environment.

Reducing the carbon footprint of the organisation has also been targeted.

Dan Reading has been appointed as World Sailing's sustainability programme manager, joining from the environmental programme of the Royal Yachting Association and British Marine.

"I'm thrilled to have been appointed to deliver World Sailing's sustainability programme," said Reading, who served as sustainability manager for the sailing competitions at the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

"I look forward to working with a variety of stakeholders across World Sailing's network.

"As someone who enjoys getting out on the water, I have a natural passion for our environment.

"I know thousands of sailors across the world want to be able to reduce their environmental impact at the same time as raising awareness of global issues that affect our playground.

"As sailors, we are in a privileged position to see first-hand the health of our oceans and waterways and through my new role, and with guidance from the Sustainability Commission, we will deliver an ambitious programme that recognises and collaborates with some of the great projects already being undertaken."

Golding held the single-handed world record for sailing around the world on the westward route between 1994 and 2000, completing the journey in just over 167 days.

Other members of the Commission include American synchronised swimmer Jill Savery, who won a home Olympic title at Atlanta 1996 in the team event.

The eight-time world champion is a sustainability advisor and consultant.

New Zealand's Mark Orams, a member of his country's successful America's Cup defences in 2000 and 2003, will also sit on the Commission.

The other members are Australia's Will Oxley, Stratis Andreadis of Greece and British trio James Blake, Stephanie Draper and Emily Penn.