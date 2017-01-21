The International Cycling Union (UCI) Cyclo-Cross World Cup is set to conclude tomorrow as Dutch village Hoogerheide plays host to the ninth and final round.

Belgium’s Wout Van Aert goes into the event on the back of winning in Fiuggi in Italy, securing the overall men’s elite title with one race to spare.

The 22-year-old has 530 points, 111 more than compatriot Kevin Pauwels who is currently ranked second.

Tom Meeusen, also of Belgium, is 153 behind Van Aert in third.

The Netherlands’ Sophie De Boer is the leader of the overall women’s elite standings with 438.

Czech Republic’s Katerina Nash, who beat De Boer to second place in Fiuggi as Dutchwoman Marianne Vos triumphed, is second on 345.

Belgium’s Sanne Cant is third with 335.

The Netherlands' Sophie De Boer currently leads the women's elite World Cup rankings ©Getty Images

Hoogerheide first featured as a stop on the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup tour in 2003, when Belgium’s Sven Nys and Dutch rider Daphny van den Brand won the respective men’s and women’s races.

Organised by former cyclo-cross world champion Adrie van der Poel of The Netherlands, it has been part of the World Cup calendar every year since 2005 with the exceptions of 2009 and 2014 when the Dutch venue hosted the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships.

Nys and Vos are both three-time winners in Hoogerheide.

There were victories for home riders Mathieu van der Poel and De Boer last year in extremely muddy conditions.

This year’s event will also serve as preparation for the World Championships, which are scheduled to take place from January 28 to 29 in Bieles in Luxembourg.