A unique new exhibition in Budapest is giving visitors of all ages their own chance to win virtual Olympic gold as the Hungarian battles to stage the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024.

‘The Champion’ is a "state-of-the-art virtual reality experience" that uses the most modern technology to transport each person onto the field of play to understand how it feels to take part in elite sport.

Developed with the co-operation of 49 top Hungarian athletes and the Budapest 2024 bid, it "combines the colourful worlds of fun parks and sports science" to allow anybody to test their skills in more than 20 interactive sports games.

Users can test their skills in a range of Olympic sports such as boxing, javelin and fencing and even spend two minutes through virtual reality as part of the national football team playing at Euro 2016.

Visitors can explore a huge collection of sport artefacts and learn about the science and discipline behind elite sports such as the diet of swimmer Michael Phelps or the training schedule of an Olympic athlete.

Footage of top athletes in super slow motion can also be viewed on large, 500 square metre projections.

Throughout the show visitors can measure their performance via a bracelet which records all their points, results and goals, and at the end provides a personalised evaluation.

“It is our common responsibility to provide our children with the possibility to have a sporty and healthy life,” Tibor Benedek, Hungary’s three times Olympic waterpolo champion, said.

“These kind of exhibitions can help a lot to bring more young people into sport, and the possibility of an Olympic Games in Budapest can also help a lot.

"Who knows, maybe a child will find the sport of his or her dreams here, and be an athlete at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Budapest.”

The ‘Champion’ experience has been designed as a travelling exhibition but has opened in Budapest as part of the city’s bid to host the 2024 Games.

As well as virtual reality, the high tech installations include cinematic wall-projections, occasionally in stereoscopic 3D slow-motion, and multi-layer real three dimensional holographic experience.

“At the Champion Exhibition people can have a deeper look at the world of sports," added Krisztián Berki, Olympic gold medallist and three-time world champion gymnast.

"If after visiting they choose any of the sports to do, they can only make a good decision.”

A video link to the exhibition can be found here.