Los Angeles City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee has given their backing to the city’s final set of documents for their bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Committee accepted the documents, which includes the Host City Contract, at a meeting held today.

The development comes prior to a full City Council vote on Wednesday (January 25), with Los Angeles 2024 then due to submit the third part of their candidature files - on Games Delivery, Experience and Venue Legacy - by February 3.

“We would like to thank the Council Committee for the vote of confidence in our high-tech, low-risk and sustainable new Games for a new era and look forward to meeting with the full Council on Wednesday,” Los Angeles 2024 chairman Casey Wasserman said in a statement sent to insidethegames.

The City Council are likely to rubber-stamp the bid for the Olympics and Paralympics again during next week’s meeting.

In September, the Council voted unanimously to the city's efforts to bring the Olympics back to the US for the first time since Atlanta in 1996.

If Los Angeles win, they will become only the second city after London to host the host the Olympics three times, having previously staged it in 1932 and 1984.

Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson confirmed they had moved forward the final documents ©Twitter

The Ad Hoc Committee meeting comes after the City Council formalised their relationship with Los Angeles 2024 by approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bid Committee.

Most importantly for the City Council, the MoU underscores the commitment by the bid to privately fund the candidature process and against committing any public funds without the city’s approval.

It also reinforces strong desire by Los Angeles 2024 for a transparent candidature process, it is claimed, committing its leaders to meeting regularly with the city throughout.

Los Angeles was originally overlooked by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) as their candidate for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

However, Boston, the original choice withdrew its bid last July following a high-profile public campaign by some of the city's citizens.

It led to the Mayor Marty Walsh refusing to sign the Host City Contract for fear it would commit taxpayer money to staging the Games.

Budapest and Paris are also in the running for the 2024 Games.

The International Olympic Committee will elect its chosen host city at its Session on September 13 in Lima.