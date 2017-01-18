Kenyan Sports Minister Hassan Wario is among two officials facing prosecution for abuse of office during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, over an alleged disappearance of funds.

Wario and principal secretary Richard Ekai are accused of losing around KES88 million (£693,000/$864,000/€816,000) in money and kit designated for athletes.

Keriako Tobiko, Kenya's Director of Public Prosecutions, has requested charges against the duo.

Both men would be expected to stand aside for the duration of the investigation if prosecution proceedings are opened.

According to the Citizen Digital, Tobiko also recommended that the Director of Administration at the Sports Ministry, Haron Komen, be charged.

"The persons who should bear the greatest criminal culpability for authorising [or] approving the unlawful payments are the following; Dr Hassan Wario Arero - CS, Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts," Tobiko reportedly wrote in a letter to the Director of Criminal Investigations, Ndegwa Muhoro.

"He chaired the Steering Committee meeting [in] which the budget was presented, [and] which had allowances which exceeded the guidelines."

The duo are accused of breaking the Kenyan Penal Code on anti-corruption and breaches of trust.

The officials are accused of taking kit and money designed for athletes ©Getty Images

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to get to the bottom of the allegations at a time where his administration is riddled with corruption problems.

This represents the latest twist in a saga currently overshadowing all elements of Kenyan sport.

Wario formally dissolved the NOCK in August following a catalogue of problems during Rio 2016.

Officials were accused of key accommodation and travel mishaps in the Brazilian city, including the "mishandling of accreditation", as well as kits which allegedly never reached athletes.

Every senior NOCK official except for chairman Kipchoge Keino was arrested.

Others to have been charged include Chef de Mission Stephen Soi, team manager Pius Ochieng, NOCK secretary-general Francis Paul and treasurer Fridah Shiroya.

Charges against Shiroya have since been dropped and it is expected she will now testify against her colleagues.

Kenya's deputy Chef de Mission at the Rio Olympics, Ben Ekumbo, has also been formally charged with the theft of money and kit meant for the African nation’s team.

He last week resigned from his position as President of the Kenyan Swimming Federation.