Russia has withdrawn from hosting the World Junior Biathlon Championships as well as a World Cup event next year while also being stripped of a speed skating competition following the "alarming" doping revelations contained in the McLaren Report.

The first two decisions were supposedly made by the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) before being announced by the International Biathlon Union (IBU) today following an emergency Executive Board meeting.

Tyumen was due to host a World Cup leg from March 9 to 12 while Ostrov was set to be the location for the IBU World Junior Championships from February 22 until March 2.

It came on the same day as the International Skating Union (ISU) Council announced that a World Cup Speed Skating event planned to be held in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on March 10 to 12 would be moved.

An alternative location is set to be unveiled soon.

No decision has yet been made, however, on whether Tyumen will remain as host of the 2021 IBU World Championships, which it was awarded in September despite the International Olympic Committee (IOC) having recommended winter bodies not to allocate events to Russia.

"Today, the RBU informed the IBU that the Youth and Junior World Championships 2017 that was originally assigned to Ostrov and the BMW IBU World Cup 8 in 2017 that was assigned to Tyumen are given back to the IBU," a world governing body statement explained.

"The relocation of both above mentioned events will be decided upon later."

IBU President Anders Besseberg has welcomed the decision to strip Russia of major events ©Getty Images

Names of 31 Russian athletes have been sent to the IBU by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in connection with an inquiry into the manipulation and tampering of drugs samples at events including the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

Provisional suspensions have now been introduced against two unnamed athletes "as a consequence of the opening of IOC Disciplinary Proceedings".

"Formal investigations" have been opened against 29 athletes accused of wrongdoing.

Czech Republic and Great Britain had already withdrawn from events in Russia while biathlon powerhouse Norway had also threatened a boycott.

“This is a first important step by the RBU to show to the IBU and to the world of sport that the current situation is taken very seriously," said IBU President Anders Besseberg.

"This will now allow the international biathlon family to focus on biathlon during these events."

The ISU Council, meanwhile, decided to move the ISU World Cup Speed Skating planned to be held in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on March 10-12, 2017 to another country and location which remains to be confirmed shortly.

This decision was made due to how, following the "substantial amount of critical evidence and the uncertainty relating to the attendance of the athletes", the "focus of the World Cup would not be on the sport but rather accusations and controversies".

They duly concluded that "during this difficult time and extraordinary circumstances it is prudent not to organise such an ISU Event in Russia at this time and therefore changed its previous position in this respect".

In a separate development, the IBU have also extended a two year ban on its former vice-president Gottlieb Taschler until June 12, 2018.

Taschler has been accused of arranging a meeting between his son Daniel, a member of the Italian biathlon team, and disgraced doctor Michele Ferrari - the former supplier of cyclist Lance Armstrong - in order to acquire performance enhancing drugs.

Czech Republic were among countries who had already withdrawn from IBU events in Russia ©Getty Images

"All athletes deserve that we avoid having any shadow on their performance and that they can compete without any doubts and can completely concentrate on their sport activities," their statement added.

"Nevertheless suspicion is not enough to implement the sanctions and we will keep going down a professional pathway, considering all opinions, but not acting on suspicion only.

"Correctness of Rules has to work both ways - for the guilty and for the non-guilty.

"The IBU will keep the public informed on further steps."

Sochi has already been stripped of February's International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Championships in response to the McLaren Report.