The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has announced Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu as a co-opted member of its Executive Committee.

The 59-year-old Fu was the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth from 2015 to 2020.

"I would like to thank the SNOC Executive Committee for giving me the opportunity to serve our sporting community once again," Fu said.

"Sports brings meaningful impact to our communities, and enables people to feel empowered, accomplished and purposeful.

"I am looking forward to contribute to the SNOC in the work they do and to support our athletes when they represent Singapore at the major Games."

The latest addition comes after former SNOC President Tan Chuan-Jin quit the post in July following reports he had been in an "inappropriate relationship".

Tan also quit as Speaker of the Singapore Parliament and as Member of Parliament (MP) for the Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency, with Jessie Phua taking over as Acting President until 2026.

Re-elected unanimously for a third term in September 2022, Tan was viewed by many as a potential Prime Minister of the country, before reports emerged that he had been in an "inappropriate relationship," with fellow MP Cheng Li Hui, who has also resigned.

The SNOC Executive Committee has 16 members, including International Olympic Committee member Ng Ser Miang.

Phua welcomed the appointment of Fu to SNOC.

"We are pleased to welcome Grace to the SNOC, and to return to serve in Singapore sports," she said.

"Grace is a familiar face to our National Sports Associations and athletes.

"We believe her experience and expertise will contribute tremendously to the development and growth of the Olympic Movement in Singapore."