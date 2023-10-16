Los Angeles 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman today used his appearance at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here to express his horror at the terrorist attack on Israel earlier this month.

"The world is still reeling from the largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust," he said at the start of his presentation on preparations for Los Angeles 2028.

"There is no justification for this.

"I unequivocally stand in solidarity with Israel, but let me be clear I also stand with the innocent civilians in Gaza who did not choose this war.

"Unfortunately, the Olympics are not immune to the world we live in.

"At its worst, it is a platform for hate to express itself on the stage and we will always remember the 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team who were taken hostage and murdered in Munich, but at its best it is an opportunity for sport to show the world a better path with peace and unity, and we will always remember the triumph of Jesse Owens in the face of unspeakable evil.

"So as stewards of this movement, be relentless and show what is possible when we understand each other and our differences, and embrace those challenges of the time with respect and dignity.

"The world has never needed the Olympic Games more to be a beacon of light and hope, and let us rise to the challenge together."

