Los Angeles has proposed five new sports for the programme for the 2028 Olympic Games - baseball and softball, flag football, cricket, lacrosse and squash.

This is now set to be reviewed and ratified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board and will be voted on during the 141st IOC Session, set to begin in Mumbai in India on Sunday (October 15).

Speaking about the proposed new sports, LA 2028 chief executive Kathy Carter said: "In building the Olympic sport programme, we were willing to challenge the status quo and think differently about what’s possible for the Games in Los Angeles.

"We approached the process holistically and authentically, ensuring that our decisions were grounded in the Games’ commitment to fiscal responsibility.

"We’ve landed on a bold and balanced proposal that will energise the Games with culturally relevant competition and boundless possibility."

Reaction has started to come in from the proposed sports.

Cricket, which has been proposed to be contested in the Twenty20 format, has only previously featured at the Olympics in 1900.

ICC chairman Greg Barclay said: "We are delighted that LA28 have recommended cricket for inclusion in the Olympics.

"Whilst this is not the final decision, it is a very significant landmark towards seeing cricket at the Olympics for the first time in more than a century.

"I’d like to thank LA28 for their support during the new sport evaluation process over last two years and we look forward to the final decision being taken at the IOC Session, in India, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next week."

The decision on the proposed new sports is set to be ratified at the IOC Session, being held in India, which is currently staging the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ©Getty Images

Lacrosse has officially been contested at two Olympics, in 1904 and 1908, and subsequently featured as a demonstration sport at the 1928, 1932 and 1948 editions.

For LA 2028 its sixes format has been proposed, and World Lacrosse said in a statement: "We are absolutely thrilled and honoured by LA28’s decision to propose lacrosse for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games. We are one huge step closer to a monumental milestone for our sport and international community.

"Lacrosse is globally played, accessible and equitable, with a unique origin and modern, youthful relevancy. We are on a path of ascendency, and will be a great partner for LA28 and the IOC.

"Reaching this stage in the process is a testament to the dedication of our players, coaches, officials, volunteers, administrators and lacrosse enthusiasts worldwide, who have tirelessly championed our sport.

"We eagerly await the IOC’s final decision, and look forward to the possibility of lacrosse being showcased on the world's biggest sporting stage, inspiring generations to come."

Squash is set to feature at the Olympics for the first time under the proposals, with the World Squash Federation (WSF) saying in a statement: "The WSF, US Squash and the Professional Squash Association welcome the decision by the LA28 Organising Committee to recommend squash for inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympic sports programme.

"The decision is a significant and exciting milestone in squash’s history as the sport nears inclusion in the Olympic Games for the first time."

Baseball and softball both featured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but were omitted from the Paris 2024 programme.

They have been proposed for a return at LA 2028, with the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) saying in a statement: "The WBSC is extremely pleased men’s baseball and women’s softball is included in LA28’s list of sports proposed for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028.

"The inclusion of baseball and softball is a testament to our sports’ global appeal, made possible through ongoing collaboration with our major stakeholders, including the pro leagues, all around the world and we are confident both will be a huge hit with fans in the US and globally."

Baseball and softball both featured on the programme at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and have been proposed for a return in Los Angeles ©Getty Images

Flag football completes the list of sports proposed, and inclusion at LA 2028 would mark the sport's debut at an Olympic Games.

LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman claimed the proposed sports "will bring new athletes to the Games, engage diverse fanbases and expand the Games’ presence in digital spaces, further amplifying LA28’s mission to deliver an unparalleled experience."

The five proposed sports would come in addition to the 28 on the LA 2028 initial sports programme announced by the IOC in February 2022 - aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, canoeing, cycling, equestrian, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, rowing, rugby sevens, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling.

A decision on the sports programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics had been expected to be announced last month but was postponed due to "ongoing discussions" between the IOC and Organising Committee.

More follows.