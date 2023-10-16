Cricket has sealed a return to the Olympic Games for the first time in more than a century at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here, and has been joined by baseball and softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash for Los Angeles 2028.

The appearance of cricket on the programme for the first time since Paris 1900 was billed as a "the ultimate win-win-win" for the IOC, Organising Committee and the cricket community by Los Angeles 2028 sports director Niccolo Campriani.

It secured its return at the first IOC Session held in India since 1983, a country staging the ongoing the men's Cricket World Cup and where the sport is a national obsession.

The decision was largely a formality, after Los Angeles 2028 revealed its proposed additional sports on Monday (October 9) last week, then received approval from the IOC Olympic Programme Commission and the Executive Board on Friday (October 13).

The decision was not unanimous, however, with two IOC members voting against the proposal.

