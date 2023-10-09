The draw for the International Basketball Association Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments has been made, with 16 teams set to battle for a place at Paris 2024 in four different cities.

Four round-robin events are due be held in China, Antwerp, Belem and Sopron, with each featuring four teams.

Both France and the United States will compete, despite already qualifying for Paris 2024 as the host nation and world champions respectively.

The top three countries in each group will qualify for next year's Games, except the tournaments featuring the French and US where only the two best other sides will book an Olympic spot.

China, the world number two side who lost last year's World Cup final to the US, will host its qualifier in a city to be confirmed.

The Asia Cup champions will be joined by Olympic bronze medallists and world number seven side France and New Zealand, as well as a team from an Americas qualifying tournament scheduled to take place in Colombia next month.

This will see the hosts, Canada, Puerto Rico and Venezuela locking horns for two places at the Olympic qualifying events.

The world number one US have won the Olympic title at every Games since Atlanta 1996 and are nine-time champions in all.

The draw has been made for the International Basketball Association Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments ©FIBA

Kamie Ethridge's side have also won the last four World Cup titles, a prize they have claimed 11 times in all, and have been placed in the tournament in Antwerp.

They are due to meet hosts Belgium, the world number six outfit, as well as Nigeria and Senegal which ensures African participation at Paris 2024.

World Cup bronze medallists and world number three side Australia will travel to Brazil for the tournament in Belem.

Brazil are ranked eighth in the world with Serbia, fourth at Tokyo 2020, and Germany completing the group.

Spain, ranked fourth in the world, will play in Sopron in Hungary.

Olympic silver medallists Japan, the world number nine side, and an Americas qualifier complete the group alongside the host nation.

The qualifying tournaments are due to be played between February 4 and 11.

Teams earned their places through their continental tournaments and the World Cup.