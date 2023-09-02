South Sudan and joint hosts Japan secured historic places at the Paris 2024 Olympics today after winning their final classification round matches at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) men’s World Cup.

The youngest nation in the world having gained independence 12 years ago, South Sudan earned the African qualification place after defeating Angola 101-78 at the Areneta Coliseum at Quezon City in the Philippines to earn 17th place.

That result, allied to the later 88-86 loss by Egypt to New Zealand at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasy in the Philippines, was enough for a team founded 10 years ago by 38-year-old National Basketball Association veteran Luol Deng to earn a historic first appearance in the Olympics.

Egypt finished 20th but will have another chance of reaching Paris through an Olympic qualification tournament.

Japan, watched by a 7,374 crowd in the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa City, lost the first quarter 17-19 but recovered to earn an 80-71 win over Cape Verde to secure the single Asian place on offer for Paris 2024.

The hosts’ American-born player Joshua Hawkinson was top scorer with 29 points as his side finished 19th.

Let ‘em know what’s up, SSD! 🇸🇸



Luol Deng and South Sudan want you to know where they’re going next year 🗣️#FIBAWC x #WinForSouthSudan pic.twitter.com/aJfIvtkowq — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 2, 2023

Marial Shayok was top scorer for South Sudan with 18 points, while Nuni Omot scored 17.

The South Sudan coach Royal Ivey said afterwards: "This team is a beam of light, like I keep on saying.

"We’re bringing unity, camaraderie, love and friendship to this country.

"This country’s only been independent for 12 years.

"To do this, for Luol Deng to put this together, this is incredible.

"This is incredible."

Japan and South Sudan will be joined in Paris next year by Australia, who are still in the main draw but have already secured the single Oceania automatic qualifying place, and France, the host nation and Tokyo 2020 silver medallists, who failed to make the main draw but won their final three matches to finish 18th.

The World Cup, which is also being hosted by Indonesia, will conclude on September 10.

It is serving as an Olympic qualifier for seven teams - the two highest-ranked teams from the Americas, the top two from Europe, and the top finisher from Asia, Oceania and Africa.

Those seven join France, and the other four spots will be decided in last-chance qualifying competitions next summer.

The main draw second round will conclude tomorrow with the last set of matches from which the quarter-finalists will emerge.