Australian police to stay in Solomon Islands after Pacific Games amidst concerns over China influence

Increased numbers of Australian police will provide security during the Solomon Islands' staging of the Pacific Games in November and its subsequent elections in 2024, the Government has said.

The announcement comes as concerns grow in the West over the Pacific nation's growing ties with China, which has donated and constructed the Pacific Games stadiums, The Guardian reports.

While in Beijing in July, the Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare upgraded a policing deal with China to cover community policing and cybersecurity.

This prompted concern from the United States, Australia and New Zealand, who called for transparency over the proposed Chinese security role.

China stepped up its funding for infrastructure after Sogavare switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, and Solomon Islands last year signed a security pact with China, raising concerns in Canberra and Washington about Beijing's naval ambitions.

Details of the additional Australian police presence for the Games, which are expected to involve 5,000 athletes from two dozen nations, were posted on the Solomon Islands Broadcasting's Facebook page.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, looks on with Li Ming, second right, China's ambassador to the Solomon Islands, as they listen to a Chinese police officer during a ceremony in Honiara on November 4 2022, following the donation of water cannons ©Getty Images

"The island nation made a formal request to the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, on August 4, to extend the Australian police presence until June 2024 to cover the election," the statement said.

"Prime minister Sogavare said the security support needed for both events is huge and Australia's affirmative response will definitely fill security gaps leading up to, during and after the two important event."

Discussions with Australia, a major aid partner with a longstanding security relationship with Solomon Islands, would continue on a "comprehensive security partnership beyond June 2024".

The Australian police are part of an international security contingent, which includes Fiji and New Zealand, that arrived in December 2021 to quell anti-Government rioting and was due to leave this December.

During a visit by the Australian Defence Minister, Richard Marles, in June, when he offered policing support for next year’s election, Sogavare called for a review of a 2017 security treaty between the two nations.