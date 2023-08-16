The 2023 Pacific Games Baton Relay has been launched by Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

"We are in the final home straight to the finish line," the Prime Minister said.

"May God travel with our relay teams and the Baton as it flies over our islands, climbs over our hills and mountains, descends on our valleys, across our oceans and rivers and gives joy to our communities."

The baton was carried from the National Stadium in Honiara to the international airport at Henderson Field.

Games sponsors Solomon Airlines are to fly the Baton to each of the island destinations in a 100-day journey ©Sol2023

A flight by Games sponsors Solomon Airlines then took the Baton to the first staging post of its journey at Fera, Isabel Province.

The itinerary then takes it to Central Islands, the second of nine points on the itinerary in a journey expected to last 100 days.

The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games (Sol2023) are scheduled to open on November 19 in Honiara.

They will feature 24 sports and continue until December 2.