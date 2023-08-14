The hockey5s pitch set to be used at the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games has been completed and signed off for use at the event.

The facility is located in capital city Honiara and is due to be the site for men's and women's tournaments in the shortened format.

Oceania Hockey Federation (OHF) secretary general David Peebles and Pacific Games technical delegate Gill Gemming were said to be thrilled with the new pitch.

"It is well positioned on the King George Secondary School campus and has an athletic training track and soccer field adjacent," read an OHF statement.

"These facilities and the hockey centre are served by newly built changing rooms and mobility toilets.

"The pitch will have lights which will be helpful to extend their competition hours.

"Dugouts and a grandstand are still to be built.

"The athletes participating in the Pacific Games will enjoy the fact that the main dining facility is right beside the hockey pitch.

Solomon Islands 2023 is set to be the second edition of the Pacific Games where hockey5s has featured, after Port Moresby in 2015 ©OHF

"This will be a huge legacy for hockey, as currently they have no venue to call their own.

"Solomon Islands Hockey Federation have been very fortunate to have a positive relationship with Woodford International School, where they play their Sunday games, but they have to share that with other sports on the same day."

Solomon Islands 2023 is scheduled to take place from November 19 to December 2 and is the country's first hosting of the Games.

Hockey5s has featured at the Games once before, at Port Moresby 2015 in Papua New Guinea, where Fiji won both the men's and women's competitions.

Regular 11-a-side field hockey has enjoyed three competitions, with the first coming at Fiji 1979 in Suva when the host nation were victorious.

The country triumphed again in the women's tournaments at Suva 2003 and Samoa 2007.

The Solomon Islands 2023 Hockey5s tournaments are due to begin on November 28 before concluding on the final day, December 2.