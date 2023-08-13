Cycling World Championships chief executive Trudy Lindblade has expressed her delight at how the historic event has turned out, claiming it has exceeded all expectations.

The competitions in Scotland are the first to bring 13 pre-existing individual World Championships into one combined event.

It was conceived by International Cycling Union (UCI) and French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President David Lappartient.

Record television audiences have been taken from the Championships, which began on August 3 and are due to conclude today.

In the first four days, more than two million viewers in the United Kingdom alone watched the sporting action.

The event has garnered more than 193,000 engagements in the same time frame while a reach of more than 4.6 million people has been seen.

"We've been planning all of this for a couple of years but for a brand-new event that's not a massive lead-in time," said Lindblade, as reported by The Herald, who began in her role in October 2020.

"But I have to say I'm really pleased with how it’s all gone.

"We've had such great support right across Scotland at all the venues.

The inaugural Cycling World Championships have produced record television figures prior to its finish today ©Getty Images

"I had high expectations beforehand but it's already surpassed those.

"The Scottish public has really got behind it all.

"We knew in advance that, for the ticketed events, sales had been strong but with the free events you're never entirely sure how the public will interact with them until the day.

"But it's been terrific to see the passion for it all."

More than one million people watched the elite mountain bike competitions while a peak of 800,000 viewers were registered for Mathieu van der Pol's men's road race win.

The Dutchman triumphed in front of a further 300,000 people who lined the route between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

"The men's road race had the highest cycling viewing numbers on the BBC for more than four years," Australian Lindblade said.

"Across everything – in person, on television and on our social media channels - the engagement has been great."

The last day of competition is highlighted by the elite women's road race which Lindblade has called on the public to support and finish the Championships on a high.

Trudy Lindblade claims Scotland's hosting of the Cycling World Championships has laid the blueprint for future editions ©Getty Images

The inaugural edition has cost approximately £60 million ($76 million/€69.5 million), with the Organising Committee said to have worked "very carefully" to manage the budget.

It was initially projected to deliver an economic impact of £67 million ($85 million/€77.6 million) but Linblade says the forecast was made "in a very different time" before the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that the figure will not be met.

She is instead focusing on the social impact of the event with aims of encouraging more of the Scottish population to take up cycling.

SportScotland has already committed £8 million ($10.1 million/€9.2 million) in cycling facilities, while other legacy commitments include £2 million ($2.5 million/€2.3 million) being spent on improving cycling infrastructure.

The next event is set to take place in Haute-Savoie in France in 2027, with Lindblade claiming to have laid the foundations for future editions.

"It may not be perfect, and then we'll probably learn from this as well," she said, as reported by SportsPro Media.

"The UCI will take away some learnings and I'm sure you'll see some tweaks to the schedule and some other changes [at the 2027 Championships].

"But that's OK, because we've put the blueprint together, and then that needs to evolve."