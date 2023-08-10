Chloe Dygert won her second women’s individual World Championship time trial title at the International Cycling Union World Championships in Scotland.

The American rider followed up her victory in Harrogate, England, in 2019, with another success on British roads, as she crossed the line in 46min 59.80sec around the 36.2 kilometres course in Stirling.

Dygert, whose two Olympic cycling medals have both come on the track, finished 5.67 seconds clear of Australia’s Grace Brown, who took silver.

The podium was completed by Austria’s Christina Schweinberger, who finished third 1min 12.95sec behind the winner Dygert.

Time trial action also took place in Para road cycling disciplines, with the highlight for the home crowd a victory for British rider Dame Sarah Storey in the women’s C5 category.

Dame Sarah completed the 28.2km course around Dumfries and Galloway in 39:48.89, to earn a 17th World Championship Para road cycling title.

The 45-year-old has won medals at every Paralympics since Barcelona 1992, competing in swimming initially before transferring to cycling in 2005.

On a busy day of action at the multi-discipline World Championships, the finals of the BMX freestyle flatland elite competitions were held in Glasgow.

The start of the men's mountain bike cross-country short track race, won by New Zealand's Samuel Gaze ©Getty Images

Aude Cassagne of France took gold in the women’s event with 87.66 points, with silver going to Santiago de Oliveira Moda with 84.50, and bronze won by Kirara Nakagawa of Japan on 82.66.

There was a Japanese one-two in the men’s event, with victory going to Yu Shoji with 94.16, and his compatriot Kio Hayakawa taking silver on 91.16.

The podium was completed by France’s Matthias Dandois with 88.00.

In the mountain bike cross-country short track, New Zealand’s Samuel Gaze retained his men’s elite title, crossing the line in 20min 27sec.

Gaze finished in the same time as silver medallist Victor Koretzky of France but was given the victory, with Britain’s Tom Pidcock completing the podium in 20:29.

In the women’s race, France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prévot also retained her title, taking victory in 21:17, after she pulled away on the climb during the final lap.

The silver medal went to Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands, four seconds adrift, with the podium completed by Britain’s Evie Richards, who finished nine seconds behind the winner.

Tomorrow sees more medals up for grabs in road and Para road cycling, plus mountain bike cross-country, as well as the first medals being awarded in indoor cycling.