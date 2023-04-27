In a scathing attack, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has claimed that the wrestlers protesting on the streets is "tarnishing" India's image.

Top Indian wrestlers including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championships medal winner Vinesh Phogat resumed their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment, on Sunday (April 23).

"This amounts to gross indiscipline and tarnishing the image of the country," Usha was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"It sets a bad precedent.

"Instead of hitting the streets, the wrestlers should have come to the IOA's Athletes Commission.

"The commission is headed by MC Mary Kom as chairperson and Achanta Sharath Kamal as vice-chairperson."

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Bajrang Punia lamented the lack of support from the IOA chief.

"We did not expect such a harsh response from IOA President PT Usha, we expected support from her," Punia told the Press Trust of India.

On Monday, the Indian Sports Ministry announced that WFI elections scheduled for May 7 is to be considered "null and void".

Wrestlers protesting in Jantar Mantar moved the Supreme Court, seeking an First Information Report (FIR) report to be registered against Singh.

The Sports Ministry has also asked the IOA to form an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct the WFI elections.

It is understood that former shooter Suma Shirur, Wushu Association of India chief Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and a yet-to-be-named retired High Court judge is to run WFI affairs until a new body is elected.

A sexual harassment complaint has been filed against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station in New Delhi, but an FIR is yet to be registered.