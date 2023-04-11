Phogat considering legal action against WFI after complaints of investigation

India's double world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat says she has lost faith in the Oversight Committee established by the country's Sports Ministry to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer Mary Kom, also of India, was enlisted to lead the six-member Committee in January with a one-month deadline but the findings have still not been made public.

Phogat initially made accusations that female wrestlers were being sexually harassed but her phone calls to Kom and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur have gone unanswered.

"Why is there secrecy over the findings of the Oversight Committee and the details about how they went about the probe?" Phogat told The Indian Express.

"Women wrestlers have shown the courage to speak about what they faced but it seems like their words don't matter.

"We have raised a very sensitive issue which concerns the safety of women wrestlers.

"We have lost faith in the committee.

"We received some assurances from the Government but they were not fulfilled too.

"We do not know the status of the report filed by the Committee as well.

Vinesh Phogat claims that the Mary Kom, pictured, and Anurag Thakur have ignored her complaints over the Oversight Committee's handling of the case ©Getty Images

"Every time we ask what is the status and finding of the Oversight Committee report, there is no response from anyone."

Phogat is joined by fellow Commonwealth Games champions Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik in her campaign.

She has threatened legal action after being ignored by the Committee.

"We are left with no other option but to approach the court in our fight for justice," she said.

"Stepping back is not an option now."

The Oversight Committee ran the WFI for a month until the probe was completed and Singh stepped aside.

However, there has been renewed anger after the governing body announced that the Open National Senior Ranking Tournament for Women would be held at Nandini Nagar in Gonda from April 16 to 18.

Gonda is thought to be a stronghold of Singh who has a permanent address in the district.

Phogat has alleged that although he stepped down as President, he is still making decisions from the sidelines.

An anonymous member of the Oversight Committee has claimed that their objections to the report of the investigation were ignored ©Getty Images

"Of all the places in India, no other venue was available for a tournament for women?" she said.

"I can give names of possible venues in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi where the tournament could have been conducted.

"Nandini Nagar in Gonda was chosen despite us saying what all had happened to women wrestlers earlier.

"How can this even happen?"

In addition to Kom, the Committee is made up of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme chief executive Capt Rajagopalan, former Sports Authority of India executive director Radhika Sreeman, badminton player Trupti Murgunde, and wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat.

One of the members, who has remained anonymous, had objections to the report and claims they were not allowed to read the final version as a result.

They also alleged that Singh recorded his statement in the absence of a lawyer which is the protocol for sexual harassment cases.

A further complaint came when the member noticed that none of their objections were recorded in the minutes of the meeting.