Uruguay has become World Lacrosse's 78th National Federation after joining as a member of the organisation.

The country is now the 21st member of the Pan American Lacrosse Association to join and is the sixth member from South America alongside Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

"I am delighted to welcome Uruguay to the World Lacrosse community," said World Lacrosse chief executive Jim Scherr.

"South America is rapidly becoming another hotbed of lacrosse and I am thankful for the Pan-American Lacrosse Association’s continued efforts to grow the game within its region."

World Lacrosse has now welcomed eight new members in the last year and 35 members in the last decade as it continues to develop.

"As an emerging lacrosse nation, we are really excited to be part of World Lacrosse," said Uruguay Lacrosse Association President Rodrigo Sosa.

"This will open many doors for the growth and expansion of this beautiful sport, which has been received in Uruguay with great excitement.

"We have enjoyed each encounter with the game so far and seeing lacrosse bring so much joy to everyone who plays it has compelled our journey to membership."

Before Uruguay's acceptance, Nigeria and Rwanda were confirmed as World Lacrosse members in June.

Cambodia and Nicaragua were added in February while Indonesia, India and Vietnam joined in November of 2021 marking a decade of over 80 per cent growth in the organisation's total membership.