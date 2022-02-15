Lausanne 2020 to launch legacy projects two years after staging of Games

Two projects are set to be launched this year as part of the legacy of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Swiss city Lausanne.

The Games were staged two years ago and was one of the last major multi-sport events held before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A presentation on Lausanne 2020 was held during this month’s International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session where organisers looked back at the Games, held from January 9 to 22 in 2020, and spoke about plans to ensure the event has a lasting impact.

The "Generation Champions" project is due to start next month with the aim of supporting elite athletes in their transition from the Youth Olympic Games to the Olympics.

"In the spirit of Lausanne 2020, we will work with schools to promote Olympism with athletes in the classroom and a mentorship scheme," said Lausanne 2020 President Virginie Faivre.

"This project is particularly close to my heart because it was made by the athletes, for the athletes and with the athletes - thanks to Lausanne 2020."

Lausanne 2020 also plans to create the "Swiss Olympic Park" project that bids to establish a network of high-level training centres for summer and winter sports through Switzerland.

Almost 1,800 athletes competed across eight sports at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne ©Getty Images

"Lausanne 2020 was a tremendous sporting success for Swiss athletes, who won a total of 24 medals," added Faivre, a Swiss Olympic freestyle skier and three-time world champion.

"This exceptional result prompted Swiss Olympic to strengthen its structures dedicated to young athletes.

"This is how the Swiss Olympic Park project was born."

At the IOC Session, Lausanne 2020 hailed the success of the event, claiming it attracted 640,000 spectators and became the most-watched Youth Olympic Games of all time with more than 150 million viewers across 2,700 hours of broadcast coverage in 191 countries.

A total of 1,784 athletes from 79 nations competed across eight sports with 16 disciplines and 81 events on the programme.

Lausanne 2020 said it generated a surplus of $450,000 (£332,200/€396,000) which, it claims, will be invested in programmes dedicated to projects promoting sport and the Olympic values.

Since the staging of the Games, the Athletes' Village is now providing accommodation for more than 1,000 university students and staff while Lausanne 2020 said existing facilities in Les Diablerets, Leysin and the Les Tuffes resort in neighbouring France had been developed.

"As a former competitor, I am pleased with the sports legacy of Lausanne 2020," said Faivre.

Faivre and Lausanne Mayor Grégoire Junod attended the IOC Session remotely, while Philippe Leuba, Vaud Councillor of State, presented the Lausanne 2020 delegation in person in Beijing where he collected the IOC President's Trophy.

"Lausanne 2020 was not only a success for Lausanne, the Canton of Vaud and Switzerland, but also for the IOC and the Olympic Movement," said IOC President Thomas Bach.