The French Tennis Federation (FFT) has confirmed it is pressing ahead with plans to hold the French Open with fans later this month, but the tournament will not feature defending women's champion Ashleigh Barty after she announced her withdrawal.

The third Grand Slam event of the coronavirus affected season is scheduled to take place from September 21 to October 11 in Paris, having been postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barty has confirmed she will not defend her women’s singles title, with the world number one citing the health risks posed by COVID-19 and her disrupted preparation due to state border closures in Australia.

"It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year," Barty said.

"Last year's French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly.

"There are two reasons for my decision.

"The first is the health risks that still exist with COVID.

"The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia.

"I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament.

"I now look forward to a long pre-season and the summer in Australia."



The FFT has unveiled its plans for the tournament, which the organisation says have been devised after collaboration with the French Government authorities to ensure health and safety.

Roland-Garros stadium will be split into three separate sites under the plan, with each including a show court and surrounding outside courts.

Spectators will be permitted to attend despite a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in France in recent weeks, with capacity limited to 5,000 fans for the Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen sites.

A maximum of 1,500 spectators will be permitted to attend on the Simonne-Mathieu site.

Fans will only be granted access to the area of the stadium shown on their numbered ticket, which will allow them to watch matches on all of the courts within the site, including the corresponding outside courts.

Seats in the stands will be allocated according to a strict protocol, organisers say.

This will see one seat left empty on every row between every group of ticket holders, with a maximum of four people allowed to sit in a group.

On the outside courts, every other seat will be out of bounds, and spectators may sit in any other available seat.

No outside court tickets will be sold for the clay court tournament, while the qualifying rounds will be held behind closed doors to make it easier for players from the various ends of the draw to move around.

Masks or face coverings must be worn by everyone over the age of 11 at all times, with the FFT vowing to ensure that hygiene precautions and social distancing are respected.

Roland Garros will be split into three sites with the number of spectators limited ©Getty Images

The federation has said the cleaning and disinfecting of the various sites will be stepped up, with hand sanitiser dispensers set to be installed around the venue.

Players, their entourage and all accreditation-holders working at the tournament will be tested for the virus before the event and at regular intervals throughout its duration.

All players must stay in one of two hotels proposed by the tournament organisers, with player spaces and services set to be adapted.

Organisers have said a "fairer" prize fund will be in place at the tournament, with the aim of supporting players who have had a particularly difficult financial year.

The difference in prize money awarded to the winners of the singles tournaments and the first-round losers has been reduced.

The FFT say any player that loses in the first round will be awarded 30 per cent more than last year, bringing their winnings to €60,000 (£54,000/$70,000).

The qualifying rounds will see a 27 per cent increase in prize money compared with 2019, with players who lose in the first round of the qualifying competition taking home €10,000 (£9,000/$11,800).

The limited spectator numbers has led to the FFT cancelling and refunding tickets purchased for the qualifying rounds, the outside courts and some tickets for the three show courts.

Ticket holders will be given a one-off, special price on any tickets still available, with the last tickets going on sale on Friday (September 11).