The Japanese rugby union team has reportedly withdrawn from an eight-team international tournament set to take place in Europe in November and December.

The Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) decided to pull out of the competition due to restrictive measures in place during the coronavirus pandemic, news agency Kyodo reports.

There is currently a strict policy against allowing non-Japanese nationals into the country, with many of the rugby team's coaching staff, including head coach Jamie Joseph, unable to enter.

Joseph is from New Zealand.

This has made it hard to organise a domestic camp to prepare for the upcoming tournament in Europe, which is expected to feature England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales and Fiji.

Japan were set to be in a group with Scotland, France and Italy.

The JRFU will look at other activities for the national team later this year, including the possibility of a test match.

Japan's head coach Jamie Joseph has been unable to enter the country due to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

The 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts have not played a competitive match since the quarter-finals of the tournament, against eventual winners South Africa.

They had scheduled summer tests with England and autumn games against Scotland and Ireland, but all have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Japan recently experienced a spike in coronavirus cases, but seems to be getting the situation back under control.

The country has reported more than 64,600 cases and 1,200 deaths.

It is currently preparing for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games, due to take place in the capital Tokyo.