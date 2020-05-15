There will be no international rugby union played in July because of the coronavirus pandemic, World Rugby has confirmed.

In a joint statement with national unions, organisers of international competitions and athletes' body International Rugby Players, the sport's global governing body said the games had been postponed.

"Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July," the statement read.

No new window for the postponed fixtures was assigned, although World Rugby said it was monitoring "the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows".

The next planned international window is in November, although those games will also be at risk if travel restrictions and bans on large gatherings remain in place.

The postponed matches include a two-game tour of Japan by England, while Wales were also due to play one game in Japan before two in New Zealand.

Travel restrictions mean international matches are hard to stage at present ©Getty Images

Argentina were to host France for a two-game series and Scotland had two fixtures scheduled against world champions South Africa, plus one versus the All Blacks.

Australia and Ireland were set to play twice, while Fiji also had a rare game against Australia lined up.

Italy were due to face Canada and the United States, while Georgia were set to play South Africa.

The rugby union calendar has been severely disrupted by the pandemic, with the sport effectively brought a standstill, but a return is in sight in New Zealand at least.

Super Rugby Aotearoa - a new competition featuring just the nation's five Super Rugby teams - Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders - is slated to begin on June 13.