The International Judo Federation (IJF) has encouraged fans to produce artwork dedicated to the sport, as part of a new competition.

Artists have been asked to select a photo from galleries on the IJF website and then re-create it as they like, inspired by the image.

Submissions can be shared using the hashtag #judoart, with five winners set to be selected.

One will be chosen by a vote on social media with the remaining four picked by IJF photographers.

"Art is an exercise of freedom," the IJF said.

"Everything is possible, because there are no limits and because the imagination knows no borders.

"It is about inspiration and imagination.

"Because judo is also art, we want you to contribute to its expansion by appealing to your creative freedom.

Five competition winners will be selected ©IJF

"Enjoy judo in its most artistic expression and share with us the fruit of your freedom in #judoart.

"Make us travel through your eyes.

"Let us contemplate your vision of things and interpret your artistic gaze.

"Help us build a more beautiful, fairer, more balanced world.

"Colour our lives.

"Be yourself through your own art and let us enjoy your fantasy."

The IJF galleries can be found here.