A new fitness platform has been launched by the International Judo Federation (IJF), offering fans of the sport the chance to train alongside friends and elite athletes alike.

The online portal - Judo Fit - has been launched with help from Greek judoka Ilias Iliadis.

Iliadis has filmed himself performing a series of exercises and challenges which most people will be able to do at home, with users now invited to post their scores and nominate others to have a go.

A three-time world champion in the men's 90 kilograms category, Iliadis won Olympic gold at Athens 2004 aged just 17.

Iliadis also won a bronze medal at London 2012.

Ilias Iliadis has filmed a series of exercises and challenges which can be viewed on Judo Fit ©Getty Images

With people in much of the world being urged to stay home where possible and practice social distancing, IJF President Marius Vizer said the organisation had worked on this concept in response.

"We have developed Judo Fit to motivate physical and mental health during this difficult time," Vizer said.

"This initiative aims at allowing social interaction of the judo family and sporting community while practicing social distancing and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

"We challenge all sporting community to take part in these fun challenges."

Jodi Fit users can earn points and bronze, silver or gold badges for their profiles depending on how they perform, while leaderboards also allow for users to see how they rank globally.

You can view Judo Fit here.