The World Skate Games have been moved back to 2022 to accommodate postponed events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled for 2021, the Games are due to take place in Buenos Aires, Vicente López and San Juan in Argentina as the third edition of the multi-sport event.

There is now space for affected 2020 events including the Inline Freestyle World Championships, which are still yet to be hosted in Shanghai.

The Artistic Skating World Championships, scheduled to be held in the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion, and the Inline Speed Skating and Inline Hockey World Championships in Cartagena de Indias in Colombia, have also been moved to 2021.

World Skate President Sabatino Aracu said: "Since 1947, when we started to hold World Championships on a regular basis, for the first time ever this year, we cannot run world class events for any of our disciplines.

"Our main goal is to preserve our athletes' health and, due to the current situation, we cannot ensure they will be able to compete in the best conditions now – we'll be back stronger."

The 2020 continental championships for disciplines will also move to 2021 with the same host countries.

All dates for the rescheduled events are yet to be confirmed.

Taking place every two years, the World Skate Games, formerly known as the World Roller Games, had its inaugural event in Nanjing in China in 2017.

In 2019, the second edition was hosted in Barcelona.

There have been more than 9.54 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 485,000 people.