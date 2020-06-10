Badminton World Federation confirm 2020 Swiss Open will not be re-arranged

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has confirmed that the Swiss Open will not be re-arranged as part of the re-jigged 2020 season.

Competition was due to take place at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel between March 17 and 22 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was given "suspended" status until new dates could be found but this has not proven possible.

"BWF, in close consultation and consensus with Swiss Badminton and tournament organisers, concluded that it was no longer feasible to hold the tournament at a later date in 2020," the BWF said.

The Swiss Open is a Super 300 tournament on the BWF's World Tour circuit.

Last month, a new calendar was released by the BWF which included fresh dates for a number of tournaments which were postponed because of COVID-19.

The badminton season was significantly re-jigged due to the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

The European Championships, Australian Open, Korea Masters and Hyderabad Open are other events which have been cancelled entirely after initially being suspended.

The German Open, a Super 300 tournament which was due to take place between March 3 and 8 in Müllheim, remains with suspended status.

A Super 100 event, the Lingshui China Masters, is due to start the new-look 2020 World Tour calendar between August 25 and 30.

Changzhou is scheduled to host the first major competition, the Super 1000 China Open, between September 15 and 20.

The season-ending World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, originally scheduled for December 11 to 15 in the Chinese city, are now scheduled from December 16 to 20.

Following the release of the new calendar, some players have expressed concerns about a packed schedule.