Malaysia's badminton doubles star Vivian Hoo has announced that she will now retire after the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics having planned to end her career this year.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Games were moved to 2021 after fears that social and travel restrictions would affect the running of the event.

The 30-year-old Hoo, who will be 31 after the Olympics, has delayed her retirement until August 2021 and despite finding it hard to leave the sport, believes it will be the correct decision.

Speaking to New Straits Times, Hoo said: "The plan was for me to retire from the national squad this year but all that has changed because of the pandemic.

"I already have other businesses outsides of the sport.

"I must say though, it will be tough to leave badminton for good."

Hoo currently runs a Japanese restaurant as well as a private home for mothers, and points to previous players who found meaning after their sporting careers.

She added: "Look at my former partner Woon Khe Wei.

"She retired from international badminton but is still an ambassador for the sport.

"I'm really happy for her because she is so happy.

"I haven't thought too far ahead but perhaps that is something I would be interested in."

It is not a guarantee that Hoo and her doubles partner Yap Cheng Wen will qualify for Tokyo 2020 with the world number 25 team currently behind the national number one duo, Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean.

The top eight pairs in the world will automatically qualify for the doubles competitions while National Olympic Committees will only be allowed one duo from those ranked below.

"The Olympic qualifying will only resume next year," Woo added.

"If we go on to play well in all the remaining tournaments, it is possible but it won't be easy."

Hoo is one of 16 players who can now train at the Academy Badminton Malaysia as of yesterday.

She has won three gold medals and one silver at the Commonwealth Games, having won the last two mixed doubles titles at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.