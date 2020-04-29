Badminton World Federation (BWF) have rescheduled the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to October after a ban on large gatherings in Denmark was extended to the end of August.

BWF and Badminton Denmark announced October 3 to 11 as the new dates for the flagship world team competitions in Aarhus.

Competition had originally been scheduled for May 16 to 24, before being moved to August 15 to 23.

This was deemed impossible, however, after the Danish Government extended the ban on large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is sad for us to change the dates again," said Badminton Denmark chief executive Bo Jensen.

"However, our immediate concern is with the safety of all involved in this very uncertain time.

"It’s still an achievement for us to be the first country outside of Asia to host the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals and we are looking forward to welcoming fans, players, volunteers, officials and staff in the safest way possible."

The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will take place in Aarhus in October ©Wikipedia

Solutions for the BWF 2020 Annual General Meeting and Members’ Forum are also being considered, with both events originally scheduled to take place in Aarhus alongside the sporting competition.

"Our main priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of athletes, staff, volunteers, judges and the entire badminton community," said BWF secretary general Thomas Lund.

"We listened to the advice of the World Health Organisation, various health experts, local authorities and the Danish Government and it became clear that hosting a big event like the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals before September would be difficult.

"We are confident that we can stage a safe and successful Championships on the new dates of October 3 to 11 while all the time monitoring the situation closely should things change again."

The pandemic has affected a number of other BWF events, with the governing body suspending all of its tournaments until at least the start of August.