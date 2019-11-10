India won two gold medals as the Asian Shooting Championships continued today in Doha.

The country claimed the top two positions on the podium in the men's skeet as Angad Vir Singh Bajwa took gold and Mairaj Ahmad Khan the silver.

Both shooters ended on 56 points at the Qatari capital's Lusail Shooting Complex but Bajwa won a shoot-off 6-5.

Saud Habib of Kuwait won bronze on 45.

India also claimed the 10 metre air pistol mixed team title after Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma defeated team-mates Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Singh Deswal 16-10 in the final.

Jonghyun Kim won the men's 50m rifle three positions ©Getty Images

Iranian duo Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi saw off China's Qian Wang and Wei Pang 17-15 for bronze.

In the men's 50m rifle three positions, Jonghyun Kim tallied 459.9 to come out on top for South Korea.

Zhonghao Zhao of China won silver on 459.1, with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar taking another medal for India by gaining bronze on 449.1.

The men's 10m air pistol will take place tomorrow.