China’s Shi Mengyao earned gold in the women’s 50 metres rifle three positions event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha today.

Shi improved from a slow start to the final at the Qatari capital's Lusail Shooting Complex and eventually took the lead.

The Chinese shooter was forced to fend off the challenge of Mongolia’s Yesugen Oyunbat in the latter stages.

Shi clinched victory with a score of 457.9 points, ending with a shot to spare.

Oyunbat ended as the runner-up on 457.

The podium was completed by Japan’s Shiori Hirata, who finished the competition with a score of 445.9.

The women’s youth 10m air rifle competition also took place today, with India’s Jasmeen Kaur winning with a total of 624.3.

China’s Wenqi Nie and South Korea’s Kim Seon-ja completed the top three on 629 and 624.5, respectively.

India’s Aadhya Tayal won the women’s youth 10m air pistol event with a score of 238.9.

She edged out her team-mate Shikha Nawal, who finished as the runner-up on 237.8.

China’s Gong Xinyuan scored 216.9 to place third.