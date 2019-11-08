Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon claimed victory in the women's 25 metres pistol final at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha today.

A total of 36 points gave the 2018 Asian Games silver medallist the win at the Qatari capital's Lusail Shooting Complex.

Mongolia's Gündegmaa Otryad finished second with 33 points and China's Zhang Jingjing third with 28.

South Korea's Kim Jangmi, the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist in the event, had to settle for fourth place with 26 points.

Among the four other senior finals held today was that in the men's 25m standard pistol event, with China's Yao Zhaonan triumphing with 578 points.

India's Udhayveer Sidhu was the silver medallist with 577 points and South Korea's Han Daeyoon came third with 572.

There was also success for China in the women's 50m rifle prone event,Wan Xiangyan taking the gold medal with 627.2 points.

China's Liu Gang was the men's 50m rifle prone silver medallist ©Getty Images

South Korea's Lee Eunseo was the runner-up with 625.1 points and was followed in the standings by Malaysia's Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi with 622.2.

In the equivalent men's event, Kazakhstan's Konstantin Malinovskiy won with 625.1 points.

Completing the top three were China's Liu Gang and Li Xinmiao, with points totals of 623.8 and 623.6 respectively.

Also taking place today was the mixed team trap final as Kuwait's Abdulrahman Al Faihan and Sarah Alhawal beat China's He Weidong and Deng Weiyun 34-32.

Chinese Taipei's Liu Wan-Yu and Yang Kun-Pi rounded off the podium after defeating Kazakhstan's Maxim Kolomoyets and Anastassiya Davydova 42-39.

A total of 38 quota places for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo will be distributed during the Asian Shooting Championships.

The event is scheduled to conclude on November 14.