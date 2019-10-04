South Africa impressively took care of Italy in Pool B at the Rugby World Cup, cruising home with a 49-3 bonus-point victory.

The South Africans knew a loss would send them out of the tournament, but that was never on the cards as Italy lost their heads, as well as the points, at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa.

Italy got off to a terrible start with an injury from the first scrum, prop Simone Ferrari forced off after over-stretching.

His replacement, Marco Riccioni, didn't last much longer, meaning the match went to uncontested scrums after just 20 minutes.

While that was an advantage for the Italians given South Africa's forward power, it was small comfort.

Speed machine Cheslin Kolbe got the scoring underway in the sixth minute, with a superb jinking run on the right flank, and Handre Pollard's touchline conversion was inch-perfect.

Italy hit back with a ninth-minute penalty through Tommaso Allan, but a penalty riposte and a try on 27 minutes gave South Africa breathing space.

Livewire halfback Faf de Klerk is crucial to South Africa's all-round excellence ©Getty Images

South Africa are blessed with one of the strongest packs in world rugby and it was no surprise when Mbongeni Mbonambi scored after a barreling rolling maul.

Leading 17-3 at halftime, any chance of an Italian comeback was blown two minutes into the restart.

A superb break by Braam Steyn moved the Italians into great field position, with a penalty advantage.

Then, after referee Wayne Barnes had blown the whistle, Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio tip-tackled Duane Vermeulen into a dangerous vertical position.

Barnes had no choice but to show a red card to Lovotti.

South Africa's third try came in the 53rd minute, with Pollard's perfect cross-field kick landing to Kolbe who did the rest.

Five minutes later, Lukhanyo Am delivered a bonus-point try, after Italy lost possession on the right side.

The Europeans were falling apart, as Makazole Mapimpi cruised for another score, with damage limitation their only aim.

Unfortunately, South Africa refused to take their foot off the gas, scoring a sixth try through the giant RG Snyman, after Matteo Minozzi threw a scrambling pass infield to no one.

When Malcolm Marx completed the rout in injury time, Italy just wanted it all to end.

South Africa conclude pool play against Canada on Tuesday (October 8), while it gets no easier for Italy, facing New Zealand next Saturday (October 12).

All eyes now switch to a superb Saturday of rugby, with Australia up against Uruguay in Pool D, England facing Argentina in Pool C and hosts Japan's crucial Pool A clash with Samoa.