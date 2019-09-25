Ranked number 19 without a Rugby World Cup victory for 16 years, Uruguay pulled off the first major surprise of the tournament, defeating Fiji 30-27 in a Pool D thriller at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium.

At perhaps the most poignant sporting venue in Japan, with the local city having been destroyed by the 2011 tsunami, Uruguay just about hung on to the four points.

Built on the site of the former elementary and junior high schools wiped out eight years ago, the stadium has become a beacon for hope – and 16,000 spectators delivered a joyous welcome.

More than a thousand lives were lost in the tsunami, and World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont emphasised the importance of the fixture.

"Today marks a very special day for World Rugby and for the people of Kamaishi as the city hosts its first Rugby World Cup 2019 match.

"When deciding upon host cities for Japan 2019 it was clear that Kamaishi was a place with rugby at its heart, with a great rugby history and a passionate local fan base.

"From the first moment World Rugby visited Kamaishi, we knew it would make a unique, special and fantastic Rugby World Cup venue."

"It's not the result we wanted and we underestimated a very good Uruguay side in their first match" Dominiko Waqaniburotu Flying Fijians Captain 💔



We are devastated with you Captain. Standing beside and with you as you regroup! — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) September 25, 2019

But it was a devastating result for the world-ranked 10th Fijians, following their 39-21 defeat to Australia on Saturday (September 21), and is likely to send them out of the tournament.

All was going to plan in the first 10 minutes, with a delightful set-piece lineout move gifting hooker Mesulame Dolokoto the try – but the conversion was missed and poor kicking off the tee proved costly for Fiji.

Uruguay were not disheartened and hit back within six minutes, thanks to a piece of individual brilliance.

There didn't seem much on when the ball dropped loose in midfield, but South American halfback Santiago Arata had other ideas, breaking a couple of tackles to sprint away and score under the posts.

Order was restored in the 19th minute, with Fiji's Eroni Mawi refusing to be denied at the line and diving over, giving the Pacific Islanders a 12-7 lead after Josh Matavesi's conversion.

But a 17-point Uruguyan scoring blitz, including tries to Manuel Diana and Juan Manuel Cat, put them in the box seat with a 24-12 halftime advantage.

Fiji performed better in the second half, with a try for Api Ratuniyarawa and a double to Nikola Matawalu, but two penalties from Uruguay's Felie Berchesi kept them at bay for a famous win.

There are two matches tomorrow, as England play their second game against United States and Italy take on Canada.