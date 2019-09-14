USA Diving has announced that it will move into new headquarters at Olympic City USA in Colorado Springs before the end of 2019.

The move is aimed at making significant cost savings and providing improved access to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, according to USA Diving's acting chief executive Jack Perkins.

"USA Diving would like to thank USOPC, the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, the El Pomar Foundation and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC for their support and for welcoming USA Diving into their community," said Perkins.

President and chief executive of Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation Dirk Draper said he was proud to be able to help USA Diving's athletes and employees transition to their new Olympic City USA base.

He said: "We welcome USA Diving headquarters to Colorado Springs' strong sports economy and growing cluster of National Governing Bodies (NGBs)."

London 2012 Olympic gold medallist David Boudia is just one American diver who will benefit from USA Diving moving to new headquarters ©Getty Images

USA Diving has been located in Indianapolis since 1981.

Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers added: "I can’t think of a better place for USA Diving to headquarter than right here in Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA, and we welcome them to our community.

"As a vibrant and beautiful city, we strive to embody the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect, and we are thrilled to invite more athletes to launch their inspirational Olympic dreams right here."

Suthers hopes the federation will settle well into their new surrounds as the 23rd national governing body to operate in Olympic City USA.