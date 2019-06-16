Gary Woodland held onto his overnight lead at the US Open to clinch his first major championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The American golfer, the world number 25, had a one-stroke lead going into the final day and eventually triumphed by three shots in California.

He shot a two-under-par 69 to finish on 13-under for the tournament as closest rival Justin Rose of England suffered a day to forget and faded from contention.

Woodland's last round included four birdies, including the second, third and 18th holes as he started and finished strongly.

The 35-year-old, whose best performance in a major before today was joint sixth at last year's PGA Championship, led by two at the turn as two-time defending champion Brooks Koekpa emerged as his nearest challenger.

At the par-three 17th, Woodland's tee shot landed 90 feet from the hole but a superb chip dropped close and he was able to save par as he kept the field at bay.

Rose, the Olympic gold medallist who won the US Open in 2013, birdied the first hole to initially grab a share of the lead but ended with six bogeys in a three-over-par 74 which saw him slip back into a four-way tie for third, six shots adrift of Woodland.

Woodland's fellow American Koepka, who defended his PGA Championship title last month and was hoping for a third consecutive US Open, birdied four out of the first five holes in his four-under round of 68 but could only end second.

Gary Woodland is congratulated after a superb birdie at the 14th on his way to victory ©Getty Images

The winning shot for Woodland was a superb 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th while his birdie at the par-five 14th, after he found the green from 264 yards, was also memorable.

"I just kept telling myself that records are meant to be broken," said Woodland, who had previously lost on all seven occasions he held a final day lead on the PGA Tour.

"I didn't let myself get ahead at all today.

"Didn't ever let myself think the tournament was over."

Woodland's victory came on Father's Day although his wife Gabby and son Jaxson were at home in Florida.

The family are expecting twin girls in August.

"It's nice to have my dad [Dan] here," said Woodland.

"Obviously, I've got my son at home who turns two next week.

"I've got identical twin girls on the way in a couple months.

"So it's a special day."