Samsung has announced a limited Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games edition model will be available in Japan ahead of next year’s multi-sport event.

The company state the limited edition phones are aimed at commemorating the Games, which will be held in Tokyo for the second time, following on from 1964.

The models were delivered to Docomo, who are considered the dominant mobile phone operator in Japan.

Reservations for the 10,000 phones began on Thursday (May 16) with sales set to take place in July.

Samsung state the Olympic Games edition phone features a premium design with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics emblem printed on the back of the prism white cover.

As well as the appearance, an Olympic wallpaper will be installed into the phone.

In addition to the handset, Samsung add that the package will include the Olympic marked model of the new wireless earphone "Galaxy Buds".

The completely wireless earphones will be sold in Japan and are claimed to have a long battery life, a compact design and high quality sound.

The phone itself is claimed to have a high performance, with a “dynamic big screen and innovate camera function”.

It is also claimed to be the first smartphone equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint authentication sensor in the front display, with manufactures stating there is a recognised 3D fingerprint and strong security.

Samsung are part of the International Olympic Committee's The Olympic Partner (TOP) programme, which constitutes the very highest level of Olympic sponsorship.

Coca-Cola, Alibaba, Atos, Bridgestone, Dow, GE, Intel, Omega, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Toyota and Visa are also among the Worldwide TOP Partners who support the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Samsung extended their partnership with the IOC to 2028 in December ©Samsung

Samsung have provided limited edition phones at recent editions of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This included athletes competing at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang receiving Samsung Galaxy Note8 phones last year.

Samsung provided 12,500 Galaxy S7 edge phones to athletes competing at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, while athletes at the Sochi 2014 and London 2012 Olympics also received products.

An agreement was reached IOC and Samsung in December to extend their global partnership through to 2028.

Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung continue as the Worldwide Olympic Partner in the wireless communications equipment and computing equipment category.

The agreement will take Samsung to 30 years in supporting the Games, having first done so at the Nagano 1988 Winter Olympics.

Samsung’s support of the IOC will extend through to Los Angeles 2028, with the electronics company also supporting the Paralympic Games, the Youth Olympic Games, the IOC, the National Olympic Committees and their teams.