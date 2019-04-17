Nour El Sherbini’s triumph at the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Championships in Chicago last month cut to less than 200 points the gap between her and leader Raneem El Welily in the women’s world rankings.

An impressive display inside the all-glass showcourt in Chicago’s Union Station saw El Sherbini beat fellow Egyptian Nour El Tayeb to claim her third global crown.

El Welily, also from Egypt, keeps her place at the top of the rankings with an average of 1,811 points following her win at last month's inaugural women’s Black Ball Squash Open in Cairo, where she beat El Sherbini in the final.

El Sherbini has an average of 1,623 points, while El Tayeb remains third, completing an all-Egyptian top three for the second straight month.

France’s Camille Serme and New Zealand’s Joelle King round off an unchanged top five.

England’s Sarah-Jane Perry stays at number six, while Egypt’s Nouran Gohar and England’s Laura Massaro have swapped places and now occupy seventh and eighth, respectively.

Wales’ Tesni Evans has risen to a joint career high at number nine with England’s Alison Waters ranked at 10.

New Zealand’s Paul Coll and India’s Saurav Ghosal have both risen to career-highs in the PSA men's world rankings ©PSA

In the men’s rankings, New Zealand’s Paul Coll and India’s Saurav Ghosal have moved up to career highs of five and 10, respectively.

Coll, the highest-ranked Kiwi male since Ross Norman in 1993, secured his biggest title after defeating Egypt’s Tarek Momen in last month's Canary Wharf Squash Classic in London.

As a result, the 26-year-old has risen two places.

Ghosal, meanwhile, becomes the first Indian to reach the top 10 after enjoying an excellent month which saw him make the quarter-finals of the PSA World Championships for the first time and the last eight of the Grasshopper Cup in Zurich in Switzerland.

World champion Ali Farag of Egypt remains top, with newly-crowned Grasshopper Cup champion Mohamed Elshorbagy staying at number two and Momen also holding his position to make it an all-Egyptian top three.

Germany’s Simon Rösner has moved up one place to number four.

Former world number one Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt and Colombia’s Miguel Ángel Rodríguez have dropped to number six and seven, respectively, while eighth-ranked Egyptian Mohamed Abouelghar and ninth-ranked Peruvian Diego Elias are non-movers.