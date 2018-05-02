Marwan ElShorbagy has risen to third in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) men’s world rankings for May.

The Egyptian earned his maiden World Series title at the El Gouna International last month, where he beat Ali Farag 11-8, 11-5, 11-4 in the final.

ElShorbagy has now moved ahead of Gregory Gaultier in the rankings, with the Frenchman dropping to fourth.

Egypt boast the top three men’s players for the first time since April 2009, with ElShorbagy’s brother Mohamed currently heading the standings.

They become the first brothers to feature in the top three at the same time since 1994, where Australia’s Brett and Rodney Martin occupied the positions in May.

Farag splits the ElShorbagy brothers by lying in second place in the standings.

The top five is completed by Gaultier and Egypt’s Tarek Momen.

Germany’s Simon Rösner is sixth, with Egyptians Karim Abdel Gawad, Ramy Ashour and Mohamed Abouelghar following.

New Zealand’s Paul Coll completes the top 10, having dropped below Abouelghar.

Nour El Sherbini remains the women's world number one ©Getty Images

The top 10 of the women’s rankings are unchanged for the month, with Nour El Sherbini remaining as the world number one.

Raneem El Welily and Nour El Tayeb occupy second and third place to continue Egypt’s domination.

Newly crowned Commonwealth Games gold medallist Joelle King of New Zealand is in fourth place.

Nouran Gohar of Egypt rounds off the top five.