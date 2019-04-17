Samoa’s Cabinet has awarded contracts to local businesses Denzal Services and Feepo Company Limited to cater at the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games in July.

With breakfast being laid on by the accommodation providers, the two catering companies will be responsible for providing lunch and dinner for athletes and officials.

Sponsorship and infrastructure is building steadily for the 2019 Samoa Pacific Games, which has just appointed its key caterers ©Samoa 2019

Denzal Services will provide catering at Samoa College Food Court, while Feepo Company Ltd will provide catering at Gym 3 Food Court.

The evaluation was carried out according to the conditions set out in the Request for Tender document, the stipulations of the Treasury Instructions 2016 and the Samoa Tenders Board Guideline for Government Procurement and Contracting: Goods, Works and General Services 2016.