Naples 2019 Special Commissioner Gianluca Basile and his team have awarded 55 contracts for renovations on facilities that will be hosting the 18 sports at this year's Summer Universiade.

The development means that the contract awarding phase for Naples 2019, scheduled to take place from July 3 to 14, is now complete.

Most of the works assigned have begun with the latest being the Palaveliero in San Giorgio a Cremano, the Italian National Olympic Committee field, which will serve as a training ground for archers, and the PaladelMauro in Avellino, where the main basketball competition will be held.

Yet to begin are works planned at the San Paolo Stadium with organisers having recently called for firms to help refurbish it.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the venue, which will host both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as track and field athletics, requires new seating, glass balustrades and "waterproofing of the walkways".

Naples 2019 also says there will also be a "separate section" for the Collana Stadium after the €2.8 million (£2.5 million/$3.2 million) needed is found.

Furthermore, works are expected to begin in the coming days for the renovation of three gyms at the Palavesuvio sports complex.

"A phase requiring a great deal of effort has ended," Basile said.

"The one for the awarding of contracts for sports facilities, which saw us work in synergy with ANAC (the Italian National Anti-Corruption Authority) to ensure complete transparency in the renovation of key sports facilities in the Campania region.

"It has been a race against time but we can say that we have made up for a great deal of lost ground."

Works planned at the San Paolo Stadium have yet to begin ©Getty Images

Basile went on to say that "the facilities will be the significant legacy that the Universiade will leave in Naples and all of the Campania region".

"These are facilities that after the Universiade will be at available to citizens and all the regional sports teams," he added.

"Now we will go forward with determination, with the awarding of contracts for services and with the completion of the San Paolo Stadium, before entering the sports phase at full steam for a Universiade at the level it should be, including from the technical standpoint."

Last month, Basile again spoke of the challenges of organising Naples 2019 but stressed organisers are now more aware of what is required.

The Organising Committee has had less time than normal to prepare for the event, having only been confirmed as hosts in May 2016.

The Brazilian capital Brasília was originally supposed to host but the city pulled out in 2014 citing financial concerns.

Speaking at an awards ceremony in Naples, Basile said organisers were making up for lost time.

Naples 2019 has published a tender for the work on the San Paolo Stadium on its website and called on companies to bid for it.

Applications for the work must be received by January 28, with the project valued at almost €11.5 million (£10.2 million/$13.1 million).

The ground is the third largest football stadium in Italy, after the San Siro in Milan and Stadio Olimpico in Rome, and has a capacity of 60,000.