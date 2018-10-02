The full line-up has been confirmed for the 2019 Men's Under-19 World Floorball Championships in Halifax in Canada, with all qualification tournaments now completed.

Germany, Slovenia, Russia, Japan and New Zealand have all qualified from the European and Asia, Oceania contests respectively, meaning they will join 11 other teams in the tournament, including hosts Canada, five-time winners Sweden and the defending world champions Finland.

The tournament will is due to to place between May 8 to 12.

It will be the first time the competition has been held outside of Europe.

The 16-teams in the competition have been split between two divisions ©IFF

In total 16 teams will take part in the tournament, split between two divisions of eight.

Finland and Sweden, the only two nations to have ever won the competition, are both in Division A alongside the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Latvia, Denmark, Slovakia and Norway.

Division B features Poland, Germany, Canada, the United States, Slovenia, Russia, Japan and New Zealand.