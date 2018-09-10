China took two golds, a silver and a bronze in 25 metres rapid fire pistol events as the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships continued in Changwon, South Korea.

China took gold and silver in the men's competition at the Changwon International Shooting Centre.

Lin Junmin was the favourite to win as he has two World Cup golds this season, and is ranked number one in the world.

He duly added the World Championship gold to his silver medal from last month's Asian Games with 32 hits in front of team-mate Zhang Jian who managed 31.

France's Jean Quiquampoix, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist, took bronze with 24 hits.

The three medallists and fourth placed Alexei Klimov of Russia - the 2010 world champion, earned a quota place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

China also took gold in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol junior event as debutant Zhu Haojie shot a world record score of 35 hits.

In his first appearance at an ISSF competition, Zhu shot four perfect rounds in the final to win the title.

South Korea's Lee Jaekyon claimed silver with 29 hits on home soil as China took bronze through Cheng Zhipeng with 24.

Elsewhere, Amir Mohammad Nekounam took Iran's first gold of the competition in the men's junior 50m rifle three positions event.

Nekounam won his second medal at the Championships, adding gold to his silver in the junior men's 10m air rifle competition.

The Iranian shooter overcame a challenge from Hungary's Zalan Pekler who qualified highest for the final.

Eighteen-year-old Pekler led at the end of the prone position phase but Nekounam overtook him in the standing position section and held onto his lead for gold.

Nekounam finished with 455.5 points, narrowly beating Pekler with 455.0 points.

China's Cao Bo finished third with 442.9.

The World Championships continue tomorrow with the finals in the women's skeet, women's junior 50m rifle three positions and men's junior skeet.