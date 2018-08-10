First heats of the International University Sports Federations's World University Rowing Championships begun in in Shanghai today.

Shanghai Water Sports Centre, proposed venue for the 2021 World Rowing Championships, welcomed crews from all over the world.

China, with the largest team of 52 rowers, and Italy entered crews in all events.

The opening day consisted of heats and preliminary races as rowers got to grips with the regatta course.

The first race of the day, the men’s pair heats, was delayed by nearly 20 minutes after the Indian team were late and China false started.

The Indian team were given a yellow card as crews from Great Britain and Germany won the heats and qualified straight for the a-finals.

Italy have entered crews for every event at this year's FISU World University Rowing Championships in Shanghai ©World Rowing

Cara Grzeskowiak of Australia won heat two of the women’s single sculls by 13 seconds over second place Julia Leidig of Germany.

Czech rower, Lucie Žabová won the first heat and will join Grzeskowiak and Leidig in qualifying straight for the A final.

The lightweight men’s single sculls was the event with the highest number of entrants this year, with 15 boats contesting in three heats.

Australia, China, Croatia, Estonia, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Slovakia and the United States will progressed to the final.

Preliminary races were held for both the men’s and women’s eights, in which the Great Britain teams were the fastest.

They are set to be joined by teams from The Netherlands, Poland, the US, Italy and China in the men’s competition and the US, Canada, Italy and China in the women’s event.