Pierre Lafontaine has announced that he is stepping down as Cycling Canada's chief executive and secretary general.

He will leave the organisation on June 8 after helping with the transition process, bringing an end to a spell which began in November 2016.

Cycling Canada's Board of Directors say they will now "work closely" with the management team to "bridge the gap" during the transitional period.

Matthew Jeffries will become interim chief executive with the search for a successor beginning immediately.

Senior staff members Brett Stewart, Mathieu Boucher, Kris Westwood and Kevin Field will take on additional responsibilities before an appointment is made.

Pierre Lafontaine joined Cycling Canada in 2016 ©Cycling Canada

"We want to thank Pierre for his contribution to Cycling Canada and wish him well," said Cycling Canada President John Tolkamp.

"While we move into a new chapter of leadership, we continue to have confidence in the execution of our strategic plan.

"Our team remains focused on Olympic and Paralympic preparation for Tokyo 2020 and the support and development of our country's athletes, coaches and officials.

"Together with our partners in sport across the country, our mandate to serve and grow the sport of cycling in Canada does not waver."

Lafontaine's sporting career has also included key roles in swimming and skiing.

