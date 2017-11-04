Cycling Canada and the Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO) have announced they are to appoint Steve Di Ciacca as Lead, Performance Services, Cycling.

He will work out of CSIO's facility at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton, Ontario, which is used by Cycling Canada on a daily basis for training.

Di Ciacca has a Bachelor of Science and a Master's degree in physiotherapy from the University of Western Ontario.

He has over 14 years of experience as an integrated support team (IST) lead, lead therapist and strength and conditioning coach with Rowing Canada.

The new role involves Di Ciacca working with Cycling Canada to manage the IST of practitioners and to deliver sport science and medicine to athletes on the national teams.

Di Ciacca will also be helping Cycling Canada to maintain yearly athlete training plans to further support athlete success on the world stage.

Andrea Wooles, the new research and innovation manager for Cycling Canada, was Di Ciacca's predecessor ©Andrea Wooles/Twitter

His predecessor, Andrea Wooles, is the new research and innovation manager for Cycling Canada, after eight years of managing sport science and medicine.

Now based in Vancouver, she will be managing cooperation with other bodies in the areas of research and innovation.

Congratulationg Di Ciacca, Pierre McCourt, the director of performance services with CSIO, said: "His excellent team building, relationship management and leadership skills will lead to his success in this role and make him a great addition to the team."

Jacques Landry, the head coach of Cycling Canada, also backed the appointment.

"Steve will continue to strengthen our integrated support system in Para-cycling, track, mountain bike, road and BMX, as we start putting more and more emphasis on optimised preparation leading into Tokyo," he said.